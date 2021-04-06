Affordable housing funds increase for Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the funding of more than $16.9 million to Massachusetts through the nation’s Housing Trust Fund (HTF) for affordable housing.

The Housing Trust Fund has supported the construction or rehabilitation of 775 rental units nationally since 2017. This year’s funding is expected to produce more than 5,400 additional affordable units. This program is specifically focused on housing for some of the most vulnerable populations.

“This past year has reminded us just how important it is to have access to safe and stable housing but too many Americans are struggling to keep or find an affordable home, we are excited to announce this historic funding allocation, which will enable states to expand and preserve affordable housing for our neighbors who need our support the most,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.

The Housing Trust Fund was first launched in 2008 as an affordable housing production program to increase and preserve the supply of decent, safe, and affordable housing for low- and extremely low-income households, including families experiencing homelessness.