BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Andrea Campbell will testify before the Joint Committee on Elder Affairs on Monday.

In her testimony, AG Campbell will outline her support for a bill that would improve the quality and oversight of long-term care and address abuse and neglect of elderly and disabled patients.

Campbell will also discuss her plans to form an Elder Justice Unit within the Attorney General’s Office to promote the safety and security of older residents.

Campbell will testify on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Massachusetts State House.