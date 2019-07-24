AG Healey investigating truck company involved in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in NH

RANDOLPH, N.H. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has launched an investigation into Westfield Transport, the West Springfield-based company whose driver crashed into a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire last month, killing seven.

The AG’s Office would only confirm to 22News that Healey is in fact investigating the company over its role in the deadly crash. No other details are available, since it is an active investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report from their investigation into the crash on Wednesday. It offered few new details, but can be read in its entirety below:

HWY19MH010 Preliminary Report by 22News on Scribd