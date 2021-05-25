AG Healey joins coalition calling for equitable discipline measures in school

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced that she joined a coalition of 23 attorneys in calling on U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to reinstate a 2014 guidance package designed to help public schools to administer student discipline equitably.

“Discipline measures can have lifelong consequences for young people, so it is particularly important that, when used, they do not fall disproportionately on some students, including students of color and students with disabilities,” said AG Healey.

In a letter, the coalition contends that exclusionary discipline remains prevalent across the country and continues to disproportionately impact students of color and students with disabilities.

The letter also mentions the lifelong impact these discriminatory practices can have on students, including contributing to an increased rate of incarceration often referred to as the school-to-prison pipeline.

The National Bureau of Economic Research also found that attending a school with an above-average use of suspension increases a student’s future chances of being incarcerated by 17 percent, for students of color, the chance of incarceration increases by an additional 3.1 percent.

The attorneys general that joined in sending the comment letter are of Connecticut, Maine, New York, Rhode Island, Washington, and Vermont amongst others.