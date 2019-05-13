AG Healey joins multi-state lawsuit accusing generic drug makers of conspiring to control prices

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has joined a multi-state lawsuit against dozens of drug makers and pharmaceutical executives, accusing them of a widespread conspiracy to control the prices of many generic drugs.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the complaint against 20 drug makers and 15 pharmaceutical executives was filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut on Friday.

The lawsuit alleges that the drug makers worked together to coordinate and fix the prices of more than 100 medications that treat conditions including diabetes, cancer, HIV/AIDS, and epilepsy. It is alleged that, in some instances, the companies were able to drive the prices up for certain drugs by more than 1,000 percent.

The medication sales are said to account for billions of dollars within the U.S.

The lawsuit also alleges that high-level executives who were in charge of marketing, sales, pricing, and operations regularly conspired to designate markets and raise prices through social and industry events, emails, phone calls, and texts.

The executives are accused of using terms such as “fair share,” “playing nice in the sandbox,” and “responsible competitor” to describe how they illegally discouraged competition, raised prices, and engaged in an organized campaign to conspire with each other.

Forty other states and Puerto Rico have joined the lawsuit, which is seeking to restore competition to the generic drug market.

Companies included in the lawsuit include:

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Sandoz, Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actavis Holdco US, Inc.

Actavis Pharma, Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Apotex Corp.

Aurobindo Pharma U.S.A., Inc.

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA

Greenstone LLC

Lannett Company, Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

Wockhardt USA, LLC

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc.

Executives included in the lawsuit include:

Ara Aprahamian, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Taro

David Berthold, Vice President of Sales at Lupin

James Brown, Vice President of Sales at Glenmark

Maureen Cavanaugh, former Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, North America, for Teva

Marc Falkin, former Vice President, Marketing, Pricing and Contracts at Actavis

James Grauso, former Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations for Aurobindo from December 2011 through January 2014. Since February 2014, Grauso has been employed as the Executive Vice President, N.A. Commercial Operations at Glenmark

Kevin Green, former Director of National Accounts at Teva from January 2006 through October 2013. Since November 2013, Green has worked at Zydus as the Vice President of Sales

Armando Kellum, former Vice President, Contracting and Business Analytics at Sandoz

Jill Nailor, Senior Director of Sales and National Accounts at Greenstone

James Nesta, Vice President of Sales at Mylan

Kon Ostaficiuk, the President of Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nisha Patel, former Director of Strategic Customer Marketing and later, Director of National Accounts at Teva

David Rekenthaler, former Vice President, Sales US Generics at Teva

Richard Rogerson, former Executive Director of Pricing and Business Analytics at Actavis

Tracy Sullivan DiValerio, Director of National Accounts at Lannett

Healey had previously joined a similar lawsuit in 2016 against six pharmaceutical companies, which is currently pending in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

