AG Healey: Purdue Pharma’s settlement plan lacks transparency

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 8, 2007, file photo, a Purdue Pharma logo is affixed to part of a Purdue building in Stamford, Conn. Proposed settlements between the federal government and OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners cleared a major legal hurdle Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, when a bankruptcy judge said they could move ahead. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement plan is set to provide more than $10 billion dollars to people and communities that suffered from the opioid crisis.

The plan makes those funds available for opioid abatement programs and personal injury trusts. It also plunges all of Purdue’s assets into a new company dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis.

Purdue, maker of oxycontin, is owned by the Sackler family.

State Attorney General Maura Healey issued a scathing video on her Facebook page about the plan. She said it lacks transparency and lets the Sacklers keep millions of dollars.

Healey wants to see amendments made to the plan that lead to the “prompt, orderly wind down of business.”