HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Maura Healey’s Hoops Community Basketball tour continues Wednesday in Holyoke.

Healey has been touring the state playing basketball to get in touch with young people as part of her campaign. She will join State Senator John Velis and other elected officials for a game at the Jackson Courts at 1:30 p.m.

Healey will also make an appearance in Springfield touring local businesses with State Representative Bud Williams.

Final Touch Barber Shop on 817 State St in Springfield

Phoenix Records & Tapes on 811 State St in Springfield

“It is important that as the State Representative of the 11th Hampden District, my actions reflect the voices of our constituents. Having the electoral candidates visit our businesses, walk, talk, and meet with members of the community and familiarize themselves with our community leaders is vital if we want to continue to affect change and bring to light the inequities/disparities of this district” states Williams. “It is also an opportunity to showcase the phenomenal work that goes on every day and the people who make that happen here in the 11th Hampden”.