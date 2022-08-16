BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey joins 19 attorneys general for the U.S. Department of Education to further improve equitable and transparent relief for student borrowers.

According to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General, the attorney’s general coalition submitted public comments to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, supporting the Department’s proposed changes to its Borrower Defense, Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), and Closed School Discharge regulations, while recommending additional changes to further benefit borrowers.

The improvements proposed include strengthening and clarifying the presumption of full relief for borrowers with meritorious claims, allowing states and individuals to raise claims under state law and based on state attorney general actions in the first instance, and ensuring that borrowers with pending claims are protected from financial harm. They want the Department to expand the definition of qualifying payments and create a formal reconsideration process.

“The U.S. Department of Education has demonstrated a true commitment toward fixing our broken student loan system,” said AG Healey. “As states who have long advocated for borrower relief and fought against predatory practices, we are urging the Department to make accessing relief and loan forgiveness as easy and equitable as possible.”

“Under ED’s [the Education Department’s] proposed regulations, borrowers who have been victimized by their schools will be able to obtain critical relief, predatory schools will bear the consequences of their misconduct, and public servants will finally have a clearer path to loan forgiveness. We appreciate the care with which ED has undertaken this essential rulemaking process and look forward to working as partners to support and protect borrowers,” the letter states.

Attorneys general filing the comments are Massachusetts, California Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as the State of Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection.