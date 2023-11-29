BOSTON (WWLP) – Rent-A-Center will have to pay $8.75 million in a settlement to resolve allegations that the company filed criminal charges against consumers as a way to collect debt.

According to the Attorney General’s office, an Assurance of Discontinuance filed in court means Rent-A-Center will have to pay the settlement and make significant changes to their business practices so that they comply with the state consumer protection laws.

The Attorney General alleges that Rent-A-Center repeatedly used coercive and abusive conduct toward consumers who failed to make rental payments under contract. As a way to get additional payments from consumers, Rent-A-Center allegedly filed criminal theft and larceny complaints against consumers who failed to make payments. As part of the settlement, Rent-A-Center will discontinue this practice against customers who miss payments.

It is also alleged that Rent-A-Center excessively called customers’ homes, workplaces and personal phones. Debt collection regulations in Massachusetts can only be made twice within a seven-day period. Rent-A-Center would also make unannounced visits to customers’ homes in repossession attempts, “leading to physical confrontations between consumers and RAC employees,” the Attorney General’s office said.

“I am proud of my team’s dedication in securing a settlement with Rent-A-Center, which sadly utilized egregious tactics to target and exploit low-income communities for profit,” said AG Campbell. “My office will continue to protect all consumers from harmful and exploitive practices by those who do business in our state.”

Rent-A-Center operates more than 40 retail locations in Massachusetts, mostly in areas of predominantly low-income communities. The company leases household goods to customers who do not want to purchase these items from retailers.