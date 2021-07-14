Agawam residents react to City Council’s opposition to Carvana facility in Southwick

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – “Agawam says No Carvana.” Those signs now at the center of Feeding Hills where a newly reconstructed intersection feeds directly into Southwick.

Agawam City Councilors say this section of town could be negatively impacted by the proposed Carvana facility. Organizations in opposition to the proposed plan told 22News they’re trying to bring awareness to the big picture.

“Think about the long-term, the implications a project like this would have on Agawam,” said Maryssa Cook-Obregon of Save Southwick. “Even if the project is not based in Agawam, they are thinking about the effects that Agawam’s infrastructure and the residents would experience.”

Agawam’s City council has passed a resolution to voice their concerns against the Carvana project. Concerns surround the lack of direct highway access to Southwick meaning vehicles would get to the facility primarily through the Feeding Hills Center.

The Agawam City Council is also citing increased traffic and nearly 3,000 trips per weekday for potential wear-and-tear on the intersection, and even disturbing the peace for residents.

“It would be great for the economy, add some jobs,” says Craig Pressey of Agawam. “But my concern is the center of Feeding Hills, the congestion and added traffic. As far as I’m concerned, I am against it.”

The Southwick Planning Board is scheduled to meet once again for a public hearing on the project on July 20. Save Southwick will hold a fundraiser on July 15 and all of the proceeds will help support the legal fees associated with fighting Carvana.