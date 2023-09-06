BOSTON (WWLP)– Massachusetts farmers who lost crops due to natural disasters in 2023 can now apply for financial assistance through the state.

The Natural Disaster Recovery (NDR) Program for Agriculture is offering $20-million in funding, targeting losses during three state natural disasters in 2023:

February 3-5, 2023 : Deep freeze that impacted a large amount of peach and stone fruit production.

: Deep freeze that impacted a large amount of peach and stone fruit production. May 17-18, 2023 : Frost that impacted a large amount of apple production and vineyards.

: Frost that impacted a large amount of apple production and vineyards. July 9-16, 2023: Rainfall and flooding that impacted a large amount of vegetable crop, field crops, and hay & forage crops.

An informational webinar will be held at 9am on Friday, September 8, 2023. Registration for the webinar is available here: Natural Disaster Recovery Program Information Session. Farmers may apply using the form at this link. Applications close on September 29.