SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From broadcast breaks to promoted posts, you just can’t escape Fan Duel, Draft Kings, BetMGM and the other upcoming mobile sports betting apps.

The constant pressure to sign-up, refer a friend and cash in are triggering concern from the state Attorney General’s office, testifying before the State Gaming Commission.

“The legislature enacted not just sports wagering but safe and responsible sports wagering. We intend to do our part to hold the operators to the safe and responsible part,” said Pat Moore from the Attorney General’s Office.

These concerns come on the eve of the launch of mobile sports betting here in Massachusetts, which in other markets has led directly to a massive surge in player participation and the amount of money they are willing to lay on the line. Specifically, concerns included protections for minors.

“The regulations don’t seem to require, for example, real time verification each time a user logs in,” said Liza Hirsch, Director, Children’s Justice Unit.

“I watch the Celtics every night with my 10 year old. He’s getting the message that to enjoy the Celtics game, he has to bet on it,” said Moore.

And the apparent lack of regulation on how gaming operators will use user data.

“They will know where and when a customer likes to bet… their favorite sport… team and favorite type of wager,” said Moore.

“Absent attention by regulators… their apps could be crafted in ways that are coercive or problematic,” said Jared Rinehimer, Data Privacy and Security Division.

Indiana launched mobile betting one month after in-person betting and just about tripled their total amount of wagers from $35 million to $91 million.

Each commissioner took time to thank the Attorney General’s office for their testimony, unanimously agreeing they have some things to work out. Despite that, the launch is on for Friday.