AG’s Office to collab with local resources as food insecurity grows across state

BOSTON (WWLP) – As the pandemic continues, food insecurity across Massachusetts continues to grow.

There is nearly a 60-percent increase in food insecurity across the state. This is the largest relative increase in the nation. The percentage of children who don’t have enough to eat has more than doubled.

The Attorney General’s Office is working on a collaboration with the Greater Boston Food Bank, Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, and Central West Justice Center to help food pantries make access to food assistance, as accessible as possible.

“The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts believes that everyone has a right to healthy food regardless of their circumstances,” said Christina Maxwell, director of programs at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. “We envision a day when no one goes hungry and everyone has access to nutritious food. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts and across the Commonwealth welcomes anyone and everyone who is in need of food assistance. We realize that it can often be difficult to ask for help, so it is crucial that we limit the barriers that are placed between people and the healthy food they need to live a full and active life.”

To make food more accessible to those struggling with food insecurity, the AG’s Office is advising food pantries of the following: