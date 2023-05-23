SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Air Force said it is looking at ways to better control access to classified information.

This comes after revelations that superiors of Jack Teixeira raised concerns internally about his handling of sensitive data. Teixeira is the Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified documents on the social media platform discord.

Secretary Frank Kendall said the Air Force needs to better enforce the rules that govern access to classified information. This includes making sure that someone with proper security clearance also has a need to know such information. Kendall gave Air Force leaders 30 days to take a close look at their practices.

The inspector general is also investigating.