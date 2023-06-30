(WWLP) – Mass DEP has announced that the Air Quality Advisory is expected to continue across most of Massachusetts though Saturday.

The Cape and Islands are not included in Saturday’s advisory. Air quality is expected to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups in the rest of the commonwealth.

That includes people with heart or lung diseases. The Canadian wildfires began in early June. As of now, there are about 491 active fires burning, and about 19 million acres of Canada’s forest has burned this year.