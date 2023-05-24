CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Airbnb has put in place stricter anti-party measures for Memorial Day weekend.

For Memorial Day weekend, Airbnb will be making it more difficult for guests to book one or two-night stays at properties identified as potentially higher risk as listed on the company’s party prevention systems and party ban information.

Airbnb began the initiative for the July 4th weekend in 2021 where anti-party attestations were introduced to guests trying to make local reservations, in which they must attest that they will not throw a party against the company’s rules. If they break that rule, users will also acknowledge that they could face legal consequences.

“It worked. The 4th of July weekend in 2021 was quiet and we saw a substantial decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties,” said the company.

During a similar initiative last year to reduce the number of disruptive parties, in Massachusetts over 100 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over Memorial Day weekend due to these defenses, according to Airbnb.