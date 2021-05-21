Airline system outage caused delays at Boston Logan International Airport

(WWLP/NBC BOSTON) – Airport officials across the Northeast including JFK Airport reported massive lines early Friday morning due to a Sabre system outage that affected American, Jet Blue, and Alaskan Airlines.

The system issue has been resolved but the lines persist.

According to NBC Boston, a massive line formed in Terminal B, where travelers were waiting to check-in or get through security. They are reporting that an announcement was made around 5:30 a.m. that some systems were coming back online but everyone needs to be checked in with an agent.

BREAKING: Long lines inside @BostonLogan Terminal B as American Airlines is experiencing some sort of outage. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/wDDvoYFI92 — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) May 21, 2021

The check In System for American Airlines and JetBlue are experiencing system wide issues. Please allow extra time for your travel plans — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) May 21, 2021

The airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter, where they said they are aware of the issue and are working to fix it.

Our teams are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and apologize. — americanair (@AmericanAir) May 21, 2021

We are back up and running again.

-Andre — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) May 21, 2021

There were two delays listed at Bradley International Airport, both American Airlines flights departing at 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Everything else for the day appears to be running on time.