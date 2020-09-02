Airports in Massachusetts to receive $9.8M in infrastructure grants

WASHINGTON (DOT) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Massachusetts:

$1,365,716 for Boston Logan International Airport to support their Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE).

$347,000 for Chatham Municipal Airport to conduct an airport related environmental study.

$506,700 for Barnstable Municipal-Boardman Airport in Hyannis to improve the aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle building.

$216,300 for Mansfield Municipal Airport to remove obstruction markings and lighting.

$660,898 for Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams to install perimeter fencing.

$283,332 for Norwood Memorial Airport to conduct an environmental study.

$66,581 for Pittsfield Municipal Airport to conduct an environmental study.

$3,986,590 for Plymouth Municipal Airport to reconfigure an existing taxiway.

$1,736,682 for Provincetown Municipal Airport to install taxiway lighting and purchase an emergency generator.

$217,000 for Southbridge Municipal Airport to rehabilitate the runway and conduct an airport wildlife hazard assessment and a miscellaneous study.

$366,016 for Martha’s Vineyard Airport to conduct an environmental study.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.