WELLFLEET, Mass. (WWLP) – As many Massachusetts residents plan for summer trips, one popular beach in Cape Cod will be making some changes this year.

The town of Wellfleet announced Tuesday that alcohol will no longer be permitted at Cahoon Hollow Beach. Over the past six years, the town has seen a 20 percent increase in traffic to the area and also seen an increase in excessive alcohol consumption, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, improper disposal of human waste, and other safety hazards.

To help prevent these events from becoming tragedies, the Cape Cod National Seashore has agreed to prohibit alcohol in the north and south areas of Cahoon Hollow Beach. These new regulations will be enforced between May 20 and September 10.

The town of Wellfleet does not allow alcohol consumption on any town-owned properties, which will be enforced year-round.