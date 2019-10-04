All flight operations at Collings Foundation suspended for 2019 amid B-17 crash probe

STOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The organization that owns the historic WWII B-17 bomber that crashed at Bradley International Airport, killing seven people and injuring 6 others, has suspended all flight operations for 2019.

The Collings Foundation released the statement below Friday, day two of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the deadly plane crash.

In the wake of a tragic accident involving our B-17, the Collings Foundation is currently suspending its flight operations and the Wings of Freedom Tour for the remainder of the 2019 season. We are in the process of issuing refunds for those who had reserved flights through December. Collings Foundation

However, the foundation said the Battle for the Airfield Event at the American Heritage Museum is still taking place on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13, 2019.