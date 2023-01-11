WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – NBC News is reporting that all flights nationwide had been grounded due to a computer issue at the FAA.

The FAA says its Notice to Air Missions System, which is an essential system for flight operations had “failed” Wednesday morning. The ground stop was called at around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

Flights could be seen taking off from New York’s LaGuardia Airport at around 6:20 a.m. Multiple flights out of Bradley International Airport are currently delayed, according to the airport’s website.

According to the FAA, they are still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following the outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to allow the agency to validate flight and safety information.

22News is covering this story and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.