All indoor ice rinks, ice-skating facilities in Massachusetts closed after COVID-19 cases linked

BOSTON (WWLP) – All in-door ice rink and ice-skating facilities across the state will temporarily close for two weeks due to rising cases of COVID-19 that have been linked to indoor ice hockey, state public health officials announced Thursday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, indoor ice rinks and ice-skating facilities will halt operations from October 23, 2020, to November 7, 2020.

Health officials say the two weeks pause will allow for the development of enhanced COVID-19 protocols to protect players, families, and coaches.

This order is in response to multiple COVID-19 clusters occurring at rinks throughout the state following games, practices, and tournaments. Neighboring states including New Hampshire have enacted similar temporary restrictions regarding indoor ice hockey. Massachusetts Department of Public Health

The DPH reports that there have been at least 30 clusters of COVID-19 associated with organized ice hockey activities involving residents from more than 60 municipalities in the state. Each of these includes two or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, totaling 108 confirmed cases.

This two-week shutdown will “allow for the development of stronger COVID-19 protocols to further protect players, families, coaches, arena staff and other participants, as well as communities surrounding hockey rinks.”