All veterans can now join American Legion

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of western Massachusetts veterans are affected by a new law signed by the president this past summer. All veterans, regardless of which years they served, may now join the American Legion and to enjoy all the benefits.

The Legion Act covers everyone in the military since Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941.

“They will get veteran services. Officers from the American Legion will help them, plus discounts and volunteer help will also be available to them. Benefits like scholarships and anything else they have been missing,” said Jodie Pajak of the American Legion.

Just this past Friday during Military Appreciation Day at the Big E, local legionnaires began reaching out to veterans explaining the new law.

An estimated three to 500 western Massachusetts previously excluded veterans may now join the American Legion.