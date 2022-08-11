WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some home improvement projects require digging, but it isn’t safe to dig just anywhere.

It’s August 11th so utility companies are reminding the public to call 8-1-1 before they dig. Utility lines are buried all over your yard and it can be a catastrophic situation if you hit one.

Massachusetts law requires everyone to call 8-1-1 at least three business days before you dig. When you call, a representative will take your project information and notify the affected utility companies. Then, a professional will mark any buried lines with flags or spray paint at no cost to the caller.

Then it’s up to you to dig safely around those lines. There are more than 170,000 unintentional line strikes every year in the U.S.