HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A sign-on bonus ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 is being offered for select locations and positions as Amazon prepares to hire more than 1,600 employees in Massachusetts ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon is hiring a total of 150,000 employees, including 1,600 full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions available in Massachusetts (3,100 in Connecticut) with an average pay of more than $19 per hour.

Visit amazon.com/apply for a list of open positions.

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country. Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”

“I’m an HR professional by trade and joined Amazon in a seasonal operations role when the company I worked for closed,” said Amazon employee Rose Deimler, who is now a senior human resources business partner at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. “I was really just looking for a job to help pay the bills while I figured out my next step and, nearly 11 years later, I’ve grown the opportunity into a senior-level HR role with five direct reports. Now, I’m able to help other employees learn and grow within the company.”