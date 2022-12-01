DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a baby and mother that were abducted Thursday.

Six-month-old Grayson Benson and his mother 23-year-old Hannah Benson of Dartmouth are believed to be with the mother’s former boyfriend, who was armed with a knife, according to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police.

The suspect is 21-year-old Jeremias R. Cabral of Fall River allegedly forced his way into the victims’ apartment on Tucker Road in Dartmouth at around 11:20 a.m. During an altercation, Cabral brandished a knife and took the baby, and got into a Mitsubishi. Out of fear for the child’s safety, Hannah Benson followed Cabral and the baby and entered the car herself before he drove away.

Police believe they are in a dark-colored (black or dark blue) Mitsubishi Lancer with Massachusetts license plate 2LPT35. Cabral is described as white with brown hair, and brown eyes, approximately 5’10” tall, and 130 pounds.

His last known address was on Lindsey Street in Fall River. It is unknown at this time if Cebral is the baby’s father.

If you have seen them or the vehicle you are asked to call 911.