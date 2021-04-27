American Farmland Trust begins largest soil health project in New England history

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Regional Conservation Partnership Program announced a soil health project for regenerative agriculture practices in western Massachusetts.

The project will be led by NRCS and American Farmland Trust, along with additional partners including the University of Connecticut Department of Natural Resources and Environment and New England Dairy, among others.

It will be the largest soil health program in New England history, providing over $15 million in resources and support to livestock farmers in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

According to AFT, dairy and livestock farmers make up 67 percent of New England farmland, yet adoption of healthy soil practices has proven to be difficult, both technically and financially.

Regenerative agriculture, a system of practices that actively restores the natural resources of the land, can also build resiliency in agricultural systems and help address broader environmental problems.

“Farmers and farm workers work hard each and every day to put nutritious and flavorful food on our tables and to care for our water, our air, and our soil, with the support of NRCS and many others we are launching the largest regenerative agriculture program in New England with the sole purpose of helping those farmers steward their land,” said Nathan L’Etoile, New England Director of American Farmland Trust.

This project aims to save the land by protecting farmland and promoting environmentally sound farming practices.