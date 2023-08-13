CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – AmeriGas is voluntarily recalling over 400 potentially compromised propane grill tanks.

According to AmeriGas, if you have purchased or exchanged an AmeriGas Propane Exchange 20IB grill tank in the Southern and Central New Hampshire and Eastern Massachusetts (Boston Metropolitan) area around July 27 through August 2, check the cylinder collar for the marking EVAS-M0859.

This recall is limited to a total of 490 tanks that made it to market before identification and potential defect.

Massachusetts Department of Fire Services

Massachusetts Department of Fire Services

If you have purchased or exchanged barbeque grill tanks or cylinders that are outside of these locations, on different dates, or without the “EVAS-M0859” stamp, they are unaffected and safe.

If you are one of the 490 affected AmeriGas Propane Exchange customers, AmeriGas is asking customers to return the cylinder to the location you bought it from for a replacement tank.

AmeriGas is not the manufacturer who makes the cylinders, but they are issuing this recall for their customers’ safety and peace of mind. The potential defect that the company has identified as part of the propane tank valve assembly could leak after disconnection from the grill, but this is only if you forget to close the barbeque tank valve.

It is asked that if you have any questions, contact their recall task force toll-free at 844-881-1296 or by email at recall@amerigas.com.