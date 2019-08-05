Amherst officer went down storm drain to retrieve lost phone

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A road-tripping couple is back on the road thanks to Amherst Police and Fire.

According to Amherst police, the couple dropped their cell phone down a storm drain in town Sunday night, so they approached a nearby officer for help.

“Once the storm drain was open Officer Farber was able to fit down into the drain to retrieve the lost phone,” Amherst police wrote on Facebook. “The cross country travelers were incredibly thankful and were able to continue on their way back to California.”