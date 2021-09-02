Amtrak suspends services between Washington DC and Boston due to storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The heavy rainfall that the Northeast saw from the remnants of Hurricane Ida has caused Amtrak to suspend rail services from Washington D.C. to Boston Thursday.

According to the Amtrak website, there will be no Acela and Northeast Regional services between Washington DC and Boston on Thursday. There will also be no Springfield services available as crews work to inspect the rails and make any repaired needed.

If your trip has been impacted by the suspension, Amtrak says you can call 1-800-USA-RAIL for assistance and cancelation fees will be waived. However, they also warn customers that the call center is experiencing high volumes of calls.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the East Coast with record-breaking rain causing severe flooding in New England, New York and New Jersey. As of Thursday afternoon, a total of 25 deaths have been reported from Maryland to New York, according to the Associated Press.