Andrea Campbell running for Attorney General

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell has announced that she is in the race for Attorney General.

Campbell stopped by the White Lion Brewery in Springfield to meet with Western Massachusetts residents after making her announcement earlier this afternoon. Campbell’s campaign will focus on making progress on issues surrounding education, economic development, as well as affordable housing. She told 22News that she plans to advocate for residents of all regions in the state, especially Western Massachusetts.

Andrea Campbell said, “First of all I know that regional equity is an issue, I saw it when I worked at the MAPC, but also when I worked at the state house under governor Patrick. And so for me its about intentionality. Showing up, but most importantly making so that every person who is on the ground, regardless of their position, where they work, that they are a partner in the work. I believe in a bottom up approach, not top down.”

Campbell’s announcement comes two weeks after Attorney General Maura Healy announced that she will be running for governor. Labor Lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan announced her campaign for attorney general last week.