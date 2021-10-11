Animal hospital welcomes back retired veterinarians

Cat visiting a Second Chance veterinary hospital for lifesaving vaccines. (Courtesy: Second Chance)

Dog visiting a Second Chance veterinary hospital for lifesaving vaccines. (Courtesy: Second Chance)

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An animal hospital created a program to welcome retired veterinarians to offer their services on their own terms.

Second Chance Animal Services created the Post-Retirement Veterinarian Program after many miss being able to help animals. The program offers retired veterinarians to pick which area of care and days they are willing to work as the need for professionals are growing.

CEO Sheryl Blancato said, “Second Chance has a long history of working with retired veterinarians who have shared their experience and talent. Some have mentored the next generation, sharing skillful surgical techniques or consulting on difficult cases. Others help with our community vaccine clinics, allowing us to bring lifesaving vaccines to pets across the state.”

“I invite them to tell me what they miss, what they might like to do and how often they want to help. We discuss which locations are most convenient, too. We currently have hospitals in North Brookfield, Springfield and Worcester and we’re opening a new hospital in Southbridge very soon. The program is flexible so they can set their schedule. It can be one day a week, seasonal, etc. Whatever fits in their schedule so they can still help pets and enjoy their retirement.” Blancato adds that veterinarians can choose to be paid or volunteer, depending upon their preferences.

Second Chance is working to provide long-term solutions to the current veterinary care crisis.