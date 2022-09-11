WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield to host an annual 9/11 ceremony to honor the victims, their families and the heroes of 9/11.

The ceremony is taking place Sunday, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Springfield Town Common at the Eternal Flame Memorial located at Park Ave. At the beginning of the ceremony, Dan Roberts will speak.

Followed by, the Presentation of Colors by the West Springfield Police Honor Guard. Additional guests will be National Anthem Singer Amanda Rowe, Invocation given by VFW Chaplain David Feeley, and Keynote Speaker, Retired Army Colonel Christopher Riga.Including announcements from Mayor William Reichelt, Police Chief Paul Connor, Fire Chief Robert Manchino, Veterans’ Service Officer Carolyn Koszarek, and Robert Harrington.

At 8:46 a.m. a moment of silence will reflect the importance of the day. This time is to represent the time that the first plane flew into the World Trade Center.