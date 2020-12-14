Annual remembrance ceremony for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. It’s a day a remembrance in Connecticut for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting eight years ago.

Governor Ned Lamont has directed U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday in remembrance of the 20 children and six adults who were killed in the shooting.

The group Connecticut Against Gun Violence is scheduled to hold a virtual vigil Monday night to honor all that have suffered from gun violence.

Following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, state lawmakers enacted universal background checks and a limit on large-capacity magazines.

In honor of the 8-year Anniversary, a group of teachers carried out an annual remembrance ceremony. Monday morning a group of teachers from the Rebecca Johnson School walked from Court Square in Springfield to the Memorial Bridge with flowers in hand to pay tribute to the 26 victims. The teachers tossed 20 flowers representing the students off the bridge, and six representing the teachers.

22News spoke to one teacher about the ceremony, “we can never forget what happened and we make sure it never happens again. Sandy Hook families know we stand with them and we don’t forget about them.” Roni Gold, math coach at Rebecca Johnson School

This group of teachers has done this remembrance every year since 2012.