BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced another case of monkeypox in a man on Tuesday.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts DPH, this is the fourth case in the past month. The DPH is working with local health officials, the patient, and the healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while he was infectious. The case is currently isolated to prevent its spread to others.

Current data from CDC shows that there have been 65 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents. This includes the first identified case in Massachusetts which was confirmed on May 18. There have been no deaths in the US or globally related to this outbreak and patients generally recover fully in two to four weeks.

Early symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, but rashes may be the first symptom. Rash lesions start flat, become raised, fill with clear fluid (vesicles), and then become pustules (filled with pus). A person with monkeypox can have many lesions or may have only a few.

More information about how to recognize monkeypox is available here.