AP VoteCast: Massachusetts cares about health care, climate

(AP) – Voters in Massachusetts’ Democratic primary ranked health care and climate change as the most important issues facing the country, well above the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.
That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Massachusetts. VoteCast also found more voters in Massachusetts’ Democratic primary said they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington, rather than one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016. The Associated Press declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the Massachusetts primary.