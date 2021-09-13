App-based drivers to hold Statehouse rally over collective bargaining bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Independent Drivers Guild will be at the steps of the Statehouse Tuesday, demanding collective bargaining rights and a union for app-based drivers.

The independent association is pushing for lawmakers to pass a bill establishing those protections, that are currently under review by the committee on labor and workforce development.

This comes amid the ongoing struggle surrounding a ballot initiative funded by companies like Uber and Lyft, that would keep app-based drivers as contractors, which is seeing opposition from both labor groups and the state’s attorney general.

