Apple picking season begins in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Apple picking is a popular thing to do this time of the year but with the recent drought and the pandemic, it may look a little different.

This year’s apple crop has been affect by the recent drought. Some apple farms have less than 1/3 of their crop than they typically would in a year, like Bashista Orchards in Southampton. Their orchard will not be offering apple picking this year.

22News flew SkyView22 over Bashita Orchards and while the trees look good from above, upon closer inspection you can see that there aren’t as may apples on the trees that there would normally be for this time of year.

However, there are places to go if you’re looking to spend time with your family and pick apples.

Most apple orchards are asking visitors to wear a mask when on the property and others ask you do not bring pets this year. Check with the orchard you plan to visit before heading there.

