Applications open for grant program to help residents with heating bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cold temperatures are here, and heating your home is becoming more important.

The state’s attorney general has opened applications for this year’s energy assistance grant. This money is for cities, towns, and nonprofits to fund programs helping those in need heat their homes.

“Each winter, tens of thousands of families across our state struggle to pay their heating bills and that’s only worsened with the unprecedented pandemic and rising energy prices,” AG Healey said. “Our goal with this program is to help give Massachusetts residents the financial support they need to stay warm this winter.”

AG Healey’s Residential Energy Assistance Grant (REAG) will provide around $500,000 dollars to assist homeowners pay their energy bills; the money coming from a settlement the AG office reached with an energy supplier for using deceptive sales tactics.