BOSTON (WWLP) – The state will be offering online informational sessions for construction contractors interested in the Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke and other public construction projects in Massachusetts.

The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) will hold a session on June 9, 2022 specifically on the Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke early bid packages for the project, Fire Services SE Campus, Site Infrastructure Burn Building and more.

The virtual sessions will be held June 9th, July 7th, and August 11th, 2022, from 10:00 am – 11:30 am, and registration is required.

The state is looking for diversified contractors:

Considering bidding as the prime contractor for a specific trade or working as a subcontractor or supplier to the prime. See the list below for early package work available in the coming weeks. More primary project work is expected to become available.

Contractors in prime trades and those firms interested in working as subcontractors or suppliers can express their interest by contacting DCAMM & Commodore/Walsh directly. Click on webform link and provide basic information about your firm and area of interest.

Minority, Women and Veteran owned businesses are encouraged to join the project team. Participation goals of MBE 4.7%, WBE 7.7% and VBE 3% apply to this project.



If you are interested in attending one of the sessions, click on webform link and provide basic information about your firm and area of interest. If you are new to public construction contracting and interested in attending, please reach out by emailing DCAMM at hshao.dcamm@mass.gov .

Courtesy Commonwealth of Massachusetts

