April snow may have been a surprise this year, but not in the past

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It was an April surprise Saturday across western Massachusetts. After disappearing for months, winter decided to make a comeback and it hit harder in some areas than others.

Here in the lower Pioneer Valley, snowfall amounts ranged anywhere from an inch up to 4 inches. Higher elevation areas, like the hilltowns, saw closer to 3 to 6 inches. The highest amount we received by Saturday morning was 6 inches in Goshen. The snow was heavy, as it was packed with moisture, but nearly nothing stuck to the roads or sidewalks as pavement temperatures were well above freezing.

Plenty of 22News viewers were out in the snow, sending us their snow photos, even some making snowmen while more families stay at home due to social distancing.

Sadly it didn’t last too long, with rain washing a lot of it away in the afternoon and early evening.

Remember, April snow is not anything out of the norm here. In fact, Chicopee averages 1.6 inches of snow in the month of April total. In 1997, we had an infamous April Fool’s Snowstorm that brought over 17 inches to the Chicopee area.

It’s not even all that rare to see May snow. Just last year the Berkshires picked up light snow on Mother’s Day.