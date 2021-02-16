Arborists to offer free street tree pruning workshop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst arborists, ReGreen Springfield, and the City of Springfield Division of Forestry will be offering a free tree pruning workshop where residents can learn to prune small shade trees.

The workshop will be at the intersection of Middlesex St. and Marlborough St. in the Upper Hill neighborhood in Springfield, at 10:00 a.m., on February 20 and 21.

The Saturday workshop will take place entirely outside, while the Sunday workshop will be partially online with a short in-person session at 10:00 am on the 21.

Participants will learn the basics of tree biology, tree structure, working safely, and how to use pruning tools.

The event will be hosted by Ryan Fawcett as part of his research at UMass Amherst studying Urban and Community Forestry.

In the coming fall, the City of Springfield Division of Forestry and ReGreen Springfield are planning to kick off their own community tree pruning program and are hosting a series of courses to teach volunteers how to prune and care for the public trees being planted along the streets of Springfield.

The workshop is free and participants are not expected to have any previous skills since the goal is to teach practical techniques to prune trees as part of a community volunteer tree pruning effort.

Residents interested can sign up for one of the workshops on the ReGreen Springfield’s website.