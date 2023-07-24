BOSTON (WWLP) – Vulnerable road users are anyone on the road not in a motor vehicle and unfortunately, 2022 saw a peak in pedestrian deaths.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released a report on the safety of vulnerable road users and it showed a record high of 101 pedestrian deaths in 2022. The previous high was in 2012 at 83 deaths.

Deaths of bicyclists were also high. Last year 10 cyclists died on the road. This, however, was not a record high. There was a pattern that emerged, with many accidents occurring within 2,000 feet of schools.

At a hybrid hearing in front of the Joint Committee on Transportation Monday, a bill by Representative Strauss was on the agenda that could make the roads safer. The bill would require cars made after 2025 to lock out certain operations on the “active display area” inside the vehicle while the car is engaged.

Things that would be unavailable would be manual text entry for text messaging, display of video and photographic images other than for navigational purposes, and display of text other than for driver-related tasks.

In January, then-governor Charlie Baker signed into law a bill that requires drivers to leave at least four feet between themselves and vulnerable road users on the side of the road. Now, Rep. Strauss was unable to testify at Monday’s hearing, as he is the co-chair of the committee, but he said he is willing to work on this bill to build consensus if that’s what it takes.