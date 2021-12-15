Are state lawmakers allowing pandemic voting reforms to expire?

BOSTON (WWLP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin is calling out state lawmakers for allowing pandemic-era voting reforms to expire.

COVID-19 safety concerns motivated changes to how people vote in Massachusetts, expanding early and mail-in voting options.

Those contributed to record-breaking election participation numbers during the height of the pandemic and expire on December 15th.

That means a number of special elections in early 2022 will revert to normal operation including a recall election in Belchertown for two School Committee members.

Galvin said these reforms should be a priority to the legislature and that they were allowed to expire, “because on an inability to have an adult conversation.”

