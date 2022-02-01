Are you a winner? Unclaimed $100K lottery prize expires this week

BOSTON (WWLP) – Check your drawers and coat pockets for a Mass Cash lottery ticket that may have won $100,000!

According to Mass Lottery, an unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize bought on February 4, 2021 is about to expire. The winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven in Dracut, Massachusetts at 1217 Mammoth Road.

The winning numbers are 3-11-19-30-35

The final day to claim this reward is on Friday, February 4. Prizes from the lottery that are not claimed become part of the lottery returns that are distributed to all 351 cities and towns.

Mass Cash is a $1 lottery game drawn seven nights a week. In order to win the $100,000 prize, you have to match all five winning numbers selected in the drawing.