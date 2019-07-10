Are you ready for a disaster? Allstate, American Red Cross raising awareness

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) -The Allstate Foundation and American Red Cross are raising awareness for disaster preparedness. Dozens of Allstate agencies throughout the state will be distributing 1,500 free disaster preparedness kits to the community this week.

Maxine Bernstein, the agency owner of Allstate in Longmeadow, told 22News disasters can strike anywhere, anytime.

“Just last weekend we had that event occur here in Longmeadow where there were a number of homes damaged from falling trees,” Bernstein said.

Red Cross volunteer Jeff Hall said they respond to various types of disasters throughout the state.

“Mainly it’s natural disasters such as wind, rain, and also one of the biggest things Red Cross does in the state is home fires,” Hall said.

Allstate will also be donating $20,000 to the American Red Cross’ Massachusetts Region in honor of Disaster Preparedness Week.

“We’re going to use that grant they’ve given us to educate people across Massachusetts about preparedness,” Hall said. “We have a program called Pillowcase Project that we run between third and fifth graders that teaches them how to be prepared in an emergency in their homes.”

Residents are encouraged to pick up a free disaster preparedness kit at a participating Allstate location (listed below) this week. The kits include an emergency blanket, flashlight, first aid kit and local resources from the American Red Cross.

779 Front Street, Chicopee

811 Williams Street, Longmeadow

921 Belmont Avenue, Springfield

30 Court Street, Suite 3, Westfield

You can also make your own emergency kit at home! Hall recommends having the following important items in your kit:

flashlight

food for several days

enough water for 4-5 days (10-15 gallons)

battery radio

“Nobody wants a disaster to occur, but it’s far better to be prepared for something that you know could happen,” Bernstein said. “And then helping you get back to whole after, is what we’re all about.”