SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This November, several communities will be voting for mayors and city officials. However, you can’t vote if you aren’t registered!

Wednesday is National Voter Registration Day, 22News is working for you on what you need to know before casting your vote.

How to register:

You may submit an application to register or pre-register to vote in Massachusetts if you are a citizen of the United States, you are 16 years or older, and you are not currently incarcerated on a felony conviction. If you meet the above requirements, you may apply online, by mail, or in person.

If applying online, you must have a signature on file with the RMV, and for a mail-in application, a voter registration form must be completed, signed, and delivered to your local election official. To apply in person, you may do so at any local election office. There are only a few weeks left for people to register in the November election.

Registering to vote deadlines:

Online registration deadline: 10 days before Election Day (October 28)

10 days before Election Day (October 28) Register by mail deadline: Must be postmarked 10 days before Election Day (October 28)

Must be postmarked 10 days before Election Day (October 28) In-person registration deadline: 10 days before Election Day (October 28)

Am I already registered to vote?

If you aren’t sure if you are already registered to vote in this year’s election, you can check on the State Secretary’s website. You’ll need to input your name, date of birth, and zip code. You can use the same website to change your address or update your name.

When is this year’s election?

Election Day this year is November 7th. Several local communities will be holding elections, including for the mayor of Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, and Pittsfield:

Agawam

Amherst

Chicopee

Easthampton

Greenfield

Holyoke

North Adams

Northampton

Pittsfield

Springfield

West Springfield

Westfield

Parts of Worcester and Hampshire County will also be voting for State Senator after Anne Gobi transitioned to a new role on the Healey-Driscoll Administration as Director of Rural Affairs.