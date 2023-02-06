HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Renters in Massachusetts are invited to attend a free “Know Your Rights” workshop in Holyoke Monday night.

Enlace de Familias, Neighbor to Neighbor, Nuevo Camino, Tenants Union of Western Mass, Nueva Esperanza Inc., have teamed up to educate tenants on their rights as renters. The workshop is scheduled for Monday, February 6th at 6 p.m. at Enlace de Familias on 299 Main Street in Holyoke.

The group of professionals includes tenant lawyers, Community Legal Aid, and Mass Fair Housing to provide educational and informative discussions to help address issues in a confidential space for tenants.

The public is welcomed along with food, childcare, and translation services to be provided.