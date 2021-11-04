Armed teen rescued from edge of Ware River

BARRE, Mass. (WWLP) – A search for an armed teenage boy was conducted early Thursday morning that led police to the edge of the Ware River.

Massachusetts State Police assisted Barre Police for the search of a teenage boy armed with several edged weapons who ran into the woods. At around 3:25 a.m. MSP K9 Unit Trooper Jack Doherty and his partner Roxy tracked the boy on a trail leading to the Ware River.

K9 Roxy stopped at the wall overlooking the falls while Trooper Doherty looked over the wall and found the boy lying on the metal walkway attached to the building along the water level. Two Troopers from the State Police-Brookfield Barracks and a Barre Police Officer were able to reach the boy and pulled him to safety.

The Massachusetts State Police is reminding the public, if you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.