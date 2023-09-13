WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Worcester Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people at the city’s Caribbean Festival last month.

According to the Worcester Police Department, two people were shot on August 27 during the Caribbean Festival at Institute Park. Around 6:00 p.m. officers heard gunshots around Salisbury and Boynton Street, which caused a large crowd that was trying to run to safety.

Officers found a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old with gunshots. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Both of the victims were innocent bystanders who were unrelated to the dispute and were not the initial targets.

The suspect is now facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and firing a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling. That suspect is expected to be arraigned soon.